(Adds detail)
DUBAI, March 24 Kuwait Food Co
(Americana) posted a 14.8 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net
profit on Thursday, citing rising costs and declining investment
income for the drop.
The operator of restaurant franchises in the Middle East
including KFC made a net profit of 8.68 million dinars ($28.75
million) in the three-month period ending Dec. 31, down from
10.19 million dinars in the prior-year period, it said in a
bourse statement.
Americana also said its board had recommended a cash
dividend of 0.1 dinar per share for 2015 and dividends in kind
of 0.133 dinar per share. This compared to a payout of 0.090
dinars for 2014.
Americana said last month its majority shareholder, Kuwait's
billionaire al-Kharafi family, had signed an initial agreement
to sell their holding to Gulf-based Adeptio Group.
($1=0.3019 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Greg Mahlich;
Editing by Tom Arnold)