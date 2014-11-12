* Q3 profit 10.9 mln dinars vs 8.2 mln dinars yr-ago -
statement
* Q3 revenue 218.2 mln dinars, up 5 pct y-o-y
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI Nov 12 Kuwait Food Co
(Americana), whose major shareholder is studying bids for its
stake in the firm, posted a 33.6 percent jump in third-quarter
net profit on Wednesday as revenue rose and costs fell.
The firm made 10.9 million dinars ($37.45 million) in the
three months to September 30, compared to 8.2 million dinars in
the corresponding period of 2013, the bourse filing said.
Americana attributed the rise in its bottom line to a
combination of higher operating revenues - which grew 5 percent
year on year to 218.2 million dinars - and lower general and
administrative expenses. It didn't elaborate further.
Founded in 1964 in Kuwait, Americana has interests in
restaurants and packaged food across the Middle East and North
Africa. The company is a franchise operator in the region of
restaurants including KFC and Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands
.
The company said last week that a major shareholder, Al
Khair National for Stocks and Real Estate Co, which is owned by
the al-Kharafi group, was in preliminary talks with "various
parties" to sell its stake in the firm.
While they didn't name the bidders, interest in the firm has
come from Saudi Arabia's Savola Group and Western
private equity firms KKR & Co and CVC Capital Partners
, who are bidding together.
Following the announcement, trade in Americana's shares
resumed after it had been suspended in mid-September on news of
a potential stake sale.
Americana's stock closed flat in Kuwait, with the earnings
disclosure coming after market hours.
(1 US dollar = 0.2911 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and
David French)