KUWAIT, June 16 The Kuwait stock exchange said on Thursday that it was suspending shares in Kuwait Food Co (Americana) pending clarification of a media report.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the matter, that Americana was back in talks to sell a majority stake to a group of Gulf investors, Adeptio, just days after negotiations collapsed over valuation issues.

Americana, Adeptio and Americana's top shareholder did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Andrew Torchia)