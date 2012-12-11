Dec 11 American Airlines said on Tuesday it took
delivery of the first of 14 Boeing extended range 777-300
planes it has ordered.
The twin-aisle plane, which has more than 300 seats and
offers first class, business class and main cabins, will be used
on the Dallas/Fort Worth to Sao Paulo route in early 2013.
American, a unit of AMR Corp, said the plane
would also fly to London Heathrow Airport from Dallas/Fort Worth
and New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.
American, which is currently operating under Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection and weighing a potential merger with US
Airways Group, said it was the first U.S. airline to
order and take delivery of the 777-300ER.
The carrier is modernizing its fleet and has more than 550
planes on order.