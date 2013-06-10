BRIEF-Carnival Group International updates on proposed issue of 6.5% secured convertible bonds
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
June 10 American Airlines parent AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc, which are merging to form the world's largest carrier, on Monday said Scott Kirby of US Airways would be president of the new company.
Management of the merged company would include executives from both airlines. Derek Kerr, current chief financial officer of US Airways, would assume that role at the combined company, which would be based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, where AMR is now headquartered..
The merger is expected to close later this year, subject to various approvals.
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
WASHINGTON, April 5 The tax oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives will hold public hearings in coming weeks as the panel prepares to unveil legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, congressional aides said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 5 Large financial institutions across the world could lose 24 percent of their revenues to financial technology companies over the next three to five years, according to a new study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.