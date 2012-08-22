Aug 22 The union representing pilots at American
Airlines said on Wednesday it was making preparations to call a
strike vote should the carrier implement new work terms on its
members.
The move comes days after American Airlines parent AMR
again asked a U.S. Bankruptcy court to void its
collective bargaining agreements with the Allied Pilots
Association union. A hearing on the motion has been set for
Sept. 4.
Should a bankruptcy judge allow the carrier to scrap its
current contracts with the union, American could implement new
work terms. The pilots' union on Wednesday said its board
approved motions directing its officers to prepare to take a
strike poll and conduct electronic balloting of members should
AMR impose harsher work terms.
American, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in November,
said in a statement on Wednesday that any job action by the
union, which rejected a last and best offer from the carrier on
Aug. 8, would run afoul of the law.
"Any form of job action by pilots would be unlawful, either
before or after a decision by the court on the company's
motion," the airline said.
The pilots are the only major work group at American that
has not agreed on a contract offer with concessions since the
carrier filed for bankruptcy. AMR has said it needs to save
$1.06 billion in overall labor costs per year as it looks to
exit bankruptcy.
"The situation we find ourselves in is a result of a
democratic process through which our pilots rejected the
tentative agreement American had reached with APA's leadership,"
American said in its statement. American said it would continue
to work toward an agreement with the pilots.