* Airline says it will await judge's ruling
* Pilots look to return to bargaining table
* Rejection leaves a hole in AMR standalone plan
By Karen Jacobs and Soyoung Kim
Aug 8 Pilots at AMR Corp's American
Airlines rejected a tentative contract from the carrier by a
wide margin on Wednesday, leaving a major issue unresolved with
the bankrupt airline's most powerful employee group.
Failure to reach a consensual labor deal is a blow to
American's efforts to develop a standalone reorganization plan,
which relies on slashing debt and labor costs to return to
profitability.
The development comes as the third-largest U.S. carrier has
begun to review potential mergers, including a deal with US
Airways Group, to determine whether merging with a rival
will generate more recoveries for American's creditors than
going it alone.
American's pilots and two other key labor groups have
already declared their support for US Airways' proposal to merge
with the larger rival. The groups each have a seat on American's
nine-member unsecured creditors committee and have a say in how
American restructures in bankruptcy.
Pilots could face stricter terms should the judge overseeing
American's bankruptcy case now allow the carrier to end its
current contract with the pilots union.
"We are disappointed with the outcome of today's voting
results, as ratification of the pilot tentative agreement would
have been an important step forward in our restructuring,"
American Airlines spokesman Bruce Hicks said in a statement.
He added the company must now await a ruling that will let
it "implement the changes necessary to move forward with our
restructuring." Bankruptcy rules give companies the right to
abandon collective bargaining agreements and impose their own
terms unilaterally.
The Allied Pilots Association said 61 percent of pilots that
voted, or 4,600, rejected the tentative contract while 2,935
pilots voted in favor. The agreement, which included pay
increases and the offer of a 13.5 percent equity stake in the
New American, represented the carrier's best and last offer to
pilots after years of unsuccessful talks.
Gregg Overman, a spokesman for the pilots union, said the
decisive rejection of American's offer reflected "serious
frustration" among pilots who want a better deal.
"Our pilots made significant concessions in 2003, they
looked at those concessions as an investment and at this point,
they believe their investment was squandered," he said.
Overman said the union expects to return to the bargaining
table at some point, but does not know when that might happen.
Resolving labor issues would allow American Airlines to
shift focus to its planned emergence from bankruptcy and whether
it will do so alone or as part of a merger. Last month, the
carrier began sending non-disclosure agreements to potential
merger partners.
Also on Wednesday, the Transport Workers Union said two of
its factions that represent mechanics and store clerks at
American approved contract agreements that reduce concessions
AMR had asked for.
Workers in mechanics and related classifications approved
their agreement by a vote of 50.25 percent to 49.75 percent, the
TWU said. The stores employees, who work closely with mechanics
handling inventory and materials for plane maintenance, voted 79
percent to 21 percent in favor.
"Nobody is happy with a concessionary agreement, and our
members are still waiting to see a business plan that instills
confidence," TWU International President James Little said in a
statement.
But Little added the current result was "a lot better than
what our members would have faced with a court-imposed
solution."
American Airlines is seeking just over $1 billion in cost
cuts from its unions annually, a key factor in its decision to
seek Chapter 11 protection from creditors last November.
US Airways President Scott Kirby said in April that his
company's plan would cut from labor only the amount necessary to
bring the company in line with industry standards -- about $800
million.
From the unionized pilots, US Airways is seeking $240
million in cuts, while AMR would cut $315 million from that
group.