Oct 17 American Airlines parent AMR Corp reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by bankruptcy cost-cutting.

The carrier, which is looking to emerge from Chapter 11 protection by merging with US Airways Group Inc, had net income of $289 million, or 76 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $238 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $6.8 billion.

The U.S. Justice Department sued to block the merger in August, and a federal trial in the case is set to begin next month.