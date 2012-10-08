Oct 8 American Airlines on Monday said unit
revenue, a widely watched airline measure of performance, rose 4
percent last month but was held back as customers grappled with
flight delays and cancellations.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile, or unit revenue,
rose 4 percent in September from a year earlier. The unit of AMR
Corp, which filed for Chapter 11 protection last
November, said absent operational issues from the flight
disruptions, the improvement in unit revenue would have been 0.4
point higher.
In recent weeks, bankrupt American has canceled hundreds of
flights, citing increased pilot maintenance reports and sick
leave usage. The pilots union, with which American is currently
negotiating a labor contract, has said it has called no work
action at the bankrupt carrier.