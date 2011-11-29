Nov 29 AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The third-largest U.S. airline aims to cut labor costs in the face of high fuel costs and dampened travel demand. [ID:nN1E7AS1DT]

Here are the 10 largest airline bankruptcies since 1989:

Company Bankruptcy date Assets

UAL Corp December 2002 $25.197 billion

AMR Corp November 2011 $25.088 billion

Delta Air Lines September 2005 $21.801 billion

Northwest Airlines September 2005 $14.042 billion

US Airways Group September 2004 $ 8.349 billion

US Airways Group August 2002 $ 8.025 billion

Continental Airlines December 1990 $ 7.656 billion

Eastern Air Lines March 1989 $ 4.037 billion

Trans World Airlines January 1992 $ 2.865 billion

Trans World Airlines June 1995 $ 2.495 billion

Source: BankruptcyData.com (Reporting by Kyle Peterson)