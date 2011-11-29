Nov 29 AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The third-largest U.S. airline aims to cut labor costs in the face of high fuel costs and dampened travel demand. [ID:nN1E7AS1DT]

Here are the 10 largest bankruptcies so far in 2011:

Company Bankruptcy date Assets

MF Global Holdings Oct. 31 $40.541 billion

AMR Corp Nov. 29 $25.088 billion

Dynegy Holdings Nov. 7 $ 9.949 billion

PMI Group Nov. 23 $ 4.219 billion

NewPage Corp Sept. 7 $ 3.512 billion

Integra Bank Corp July 30 $ 2.421 billion

General Maritime Corp Nov. 17 $ 1.782 billion

Borders Group Feb. 16 $ 1.425 billion

TerreStar Corp Feb. 16 $ 1.376 billion

Seahawk Drilling Feb. 11 $ 625 million

Source: BankruptcyData.com (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by Andre Grenon)