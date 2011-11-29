Nov 29 American Airlines and its parent company, AMR Corp AMR.N, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday. With 88,000 employees, it is the seventh-largest U.S. employer to seek protection from creditors.

Measured by pre-bankruptcy assets, it is the second-largest Chapter 11 by a U.S. airline behind United Airlines in 2002. It is also the second-largest bankruptcy of 2011 behind brokerage MF Global Holdings Inc and the 24th largest U.S. bankruptcy in history, according to BankruptcyData.com.

The following are the largest U.S. bankruptcies by number of employees, according to the Bankruptcy Research Database run by UCLA professor Lynn LoPucki. The data for AMR comes from court documents. Kmart Corp, retailer (filed in 2002) 252,000 General Motors Corp, automaker (2009) 243,000 Delphi Corp, car parts maker (2005) 185,200 Allied Stores Corp (emerged as Federated

Department Stores Inc), retailer (1990) 101,000 Flagstar Companies Inc, restaurants, (1997) 93,000 Winn-Dixie Stores Inc, grocer (2005) 89,000 AMR Corp, airline (2011) 88,000 UAL Corp, airline, (2002) 84,000 Sun HealthCare Group Inc, nursing homes (1999) 80,720 Lear Corp, car parts maker (2009) 80,000 (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)