* Valor says AA to renegotiate $1.6 bln debt with BNDES
* AA may return jets to Embraer, CEO Horton tells Valor
SAO PAULO Feb 8 American Airlines is
renegotiating terms of $1.6 billion in debt owed to Brazil's
state development bank to help it emerge more rapidly from
bankruptcy in the United States, a Brazilian newspaper said on
Wednesday.
American Airlines Chief Executive Thomas Horton, who was
named in November to the top post at the third largest U.S.
airline, declined to say how the company plans to pay the BNDES,
according to a report by Valor Econômico.
The airline's parent company AMR Corp wants to
rework terms of the debt, which it incurred to finance the
purchase of Embraer planes between 1998 and 2002, as
part of its bankruptcy restructuring.
The company filed for bankruptcy last November, saddled with
over $30 billion in debt and a flagging market for its business.
It could return some planes to Embraer and pay down a
portion of the BNDES debt, Horton told Valor, naming one
potential alternative the company is working with. He visited
Brazil for two days this week, Valor added.
Representatives for Embraer and American Airlines were not
immediately available for comment. A spokesman at Rio de Janeiro
BNDES did not have an immediate comment on the Valor report.