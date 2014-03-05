BRIEF-Charter Hall Group upgrades FY earnings guidance to 35.9cps
* Guidance includes impact of both today's equity raising and an incremental performance fee to be realised.
March 5 Virgin America: * In interview, Virgin America CEO David Cush says carrier is interested in gates at Chicago O'Hare airport that American Airlines is required to divest under merger accord with US Justice Department * Virgin America CEO says carrier looking at going public in late third quarter
or fourth quarter, depending on market factors * Virgin America CEO says carrier has not seen any impact on its ability to
recruit pilots in light of concerns cited by some regional airlines
* Says its Q1 net profit up 35.1 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.04 million)