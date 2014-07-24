UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
July 24 American Airlines Group Inc : * During earnings conference call, carrier says its Venezuela flight cuts to hurt system unit revenue in third quarter * Reported unit revenue expected to rise 1 percent to 3 percent in Q3 * Carrier plans to reduce capacity in Europe, Latin America for remainder of
year
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.