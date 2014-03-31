Centrica boss says some in UK PM May's government lack faith in free markets
* PM May's Conservatives plan energy price cap for households
SAO PAULO, March 31 Without new planes from Brazilian aircraft producer Embraer SA, regional airline American Eagle will have a harder time growing, the chief executive of the carrier's parent, company American Airlines Group Inc, said on Monday.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* PM May's Conservatives plan energy price cap for households
* CEO says not heard anything about Kering sale (Adds details from conference call)