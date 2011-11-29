Nov 29 AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American
Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The
third-largest U.S. airline plans to cut costs and gain a better
position in an industry plagued by high fuel costs and economic
pressures. [ID:nN1E7AS1DT]
Here are five facts about American Airlines:
- AMR Corp is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
- AMR Corp had revenue of $22 billion in 2010.
- The airline has hubs in the following cities: Dallas/Fort
Worth, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago.
- American Airlines and American Eagle employ nearly 88,500
people.
- American Airlines has a fleet of 619 aircraft; American
Eagle has 281 aircraft.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by Andre Grenon)