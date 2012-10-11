Oct 11 American Airlines said it will cut back
on passenger capacity through the first half of November,
extending reductions from September and October as it canceled
hundreds of flights, citing aircraft maintenance issues and
pilots reporting in sick.
The carrier, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection last year, said in a memo to American managers that
it was cutting its flight schedule through the first part of
November by 1 percent to give it more flexibility to organize
crews and planes to return to a more normal pattern. American
said the move would not affect holiday travel.
"While we are experiencing improvements in several areas of
the operation, we are not yet back to the levels our customers
deserve and expect from American," the carrier said in the memo,
which was emailed to Reuters.
Spokeswoman Andrea Huguely on Thursday said American is
canceling about 31 flights a day out of about 3,500 daily trips
between now and mid-November. She said American canceled about
400 flights since September.
American, a unit of AMR Corp, cut its flight
schedule for September and October by 1 percent to 2 percent.
American blamed flight disruptions on a slowdown campaign by
pilots that it said was causing economic damage to the airline
and alienating passengers. Incidents in which seats came
unbolted from the floor on American flights have also raised
concerns about the carrier.
The Allied Pilots Association union, which represents
American's pilots, has said it called no work slowdown against
the carrier. But the union has stressed that pilots want a
better contract on par with those at rivals such as Delta Air
Lines.
Pilots voted down a concessionary contract from American in
August. Talks on a contract resumed with the pilots union last
week.
Robert Mann, an airline consultant in Port Washington, New
York, said weak demand might be one factor in the latest move.
"There is undoubtedly less demand for travel in recent weeks
that we've seen," Mann said. "That would suggest that a
risk-averse strategy would simply be to fly less."