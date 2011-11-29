* New bankruptcy judge draws the case
* Case could be lengthy as unions, company negotiate
By Caroline Humer
Nov 29 American Airlines AMR.N, its unionized
employees and other creditors may be headed into what could be
a lengthy, contentious bankruptcy in front of a new judge with
an unknown track record.
Judge Sean Lane, who was sworn in as a bankruptcy judge in
September 2010, will oversee the bankruptcy. The company filed
for Chapter 11 on Tuesday, saying it needed to cut costs amid
high fuel costs and weak travel demand.
"Everybody gets there first big case at some point," said
one New York-based lawyer who requested anonymity because of
concerns of speaking about a sitting judge. "It will be
interesting to see how he deals with big, ugly issues."
Lane spent the decade before he was a judge as head of the
Tax & Bankruptcy unit in the U.S. Attorney's Office in
Manhattan.
He may not be a known quantity on the bench, but experts
said his courthouse is.
American Airlines, a Texas-based company, filed in New
York's bankruptcy court, where many other cases have played
out, such as those of General Motors (GM.N) and Chrysler. The
court is considered predictable on labor issues, making it a
popular locale for heavily unionized companies.
In its court papers, American Airlines' parent company did
not present any plans for getting out of bankruptcy or
agreements with creditors, which could mean a battle between
the different groups over how much each will be repaid.
"It should be a big fight," said Lawrence Larose, a
bankruptcy attorney at Winston & Strawn in New York not
involved in the case.
"If they are intent on rejecting the collective bargaining
agreements, it's going to take some time," he said. "They are
going to be required to make good faith proposals to all their
unions, have negotiations and prove to the court that
negotiations failed. It's a heavy burden."
American is the latest big bankruptcy this year, including
the recent collapse of futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd
MFGLQ.PK. [link.reuters.com/ter35s]
So far, bankruptcy filings by public companies in 2011 to
date have totaled 73, with combined pre-petition assets of
$97.6 billion. That compares with 96 filings and $84.2 billion
in assets during the same period in 2010, according to
BankruptcyData.com.
New York has been home to many of the airline bankruptcies
of the the last decade. Delta Airlines and Northwest went
through bankruptcy in New York in 2005. The industry's most
recent bankruptcies, Frontier Airlines and Mesa Air, were also
in New York.
Northwest and Delta were able to successfully rearrange
their labor agreements in the New York court, making it an
appealing venue for other airlines, said Joseph House, a
principal at Palisades Capital Advisors LLC, a specialist in
advising companies on pensions.
Not all airlines choose New York. United Airlines filed in
Illinois, while US Airways filed in Virginia. Some smaller
airlines have picked Florida, Delaware or North Carolina.
NEW YORK ADVANTAGE
New York bankruptcy courts also have experience
interpreting and enforcing bankruptcy code provisions that
require debtors to prove they have made good faith efforts with
their unions when rejecting contracts.
That code, known as section 1113, was intended by the U.S.
Congress to prevent companies from rejecting collective
bargaining agreements without negotiating with the unions.
Another code, 1114, makes New York a favorable venue for
working out other benefits, such as healthcare.
Judges in New York's bankruptcy court are assigned
randomly. In all of the past airline cases, different judges
oversaw the proceedings.
In his year on the bench, Judge Lane has dealt with several
contentious cases involving companies and creditors. Those
include Terrestar Networks and MSR Resort, a hotel chain owned
by hedge fund billionaire John Paulson. That case is ongoing.
His courtroom demeanor is generally mild-mannered, allowing
the various sides to have their say and thinking before
responding. Lane worked as a trial attorney for the U.S.
Department of Justice, civil division, National Courts from
1997 until 2000 and before that was a lawyer with Baker
Hostetler in Washington D.C. from 1993 to 1997. He graduated
from New York University in 1987 before receiving a law degree
there in 1991.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York, additional reporting
by Tom Hals; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)