NEW YORK Aug 26 The world's largest airline, American Airlines Group Inc, said on Tuesday it was immediately pulling its airfares from online travel sites operated by Orbitz Worldwide Inc after the companies failed to reach a commercial agreement.

"Our goal is to keep fares low for customers while remaining competitive with low-cost carriers," American said in a statement on its website.

"We were unable to reach a deal with Orbitz with economics that allow us to do that."

Orbitz was not immediately available to comment.

American became the world's largest airline after its merger with US Airways. American said US Airways fares will be pulled from Orbitz starting Sept. 1.

Customers who bought tickets on orbitz.com or sister site cheaptickets.com will be able to use the tickets for travel. But changes to the reservations must now be made through either the American or US Airways reservations departments, American said.

Corporate customers who use Orbitz for Business are not affected by the move, American said.