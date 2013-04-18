April 18 AMR Corp Chief Executive
Thomas Horton said American Airlines "has a high degree of
confidence" that Tuesday's computer network outage that led
American to cancel hundreds of flights won't recur.
Horton said American understands the cause of outage, has
ruled out external threats and continues to investigate the
issue.
The outage "was unrelated to the merger" planned with US
Airways Group Inc, Horton said in an interview. "It was
a unique event and we do not expect that to recur."
The merger with US Airways is expected to close in the third
quarter, pending various approvals. The new American Airlines
would be the world's largest carrier.
Horton, who took over AMR's top job when American filed for
Chapter 11 protection in late 2011, also said declining fuel
prices were a positive for American and the airline industry.
He said the carrier has seen some soft demand this month but
added May and June look slightly better than last year.
