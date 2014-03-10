* To end ticketing agreement effective Monday
* To also end reciprocal frequent-flyer program
* Merger with US Airways gives "greater connectivity" -
spokesman
March 10 American Airlines said it planned to
end agreements covering ticketing, baggage handling and
frequent-flyer programs with JetBlue Airways after its
merger with US Airways gave it "greater connectivity" along the
U.S. East Coast.
American Airlines, which merged with US Airways in December
to form American Airlines Group Inc, had a so-called
interline agreement with JetBlue that allowed customers to buy
connecting flights on each other's planes on one ticket.
New York-based JetBlue has 80 percent of its operations in
the U.S. Northeast.
"Through the merger with US Airways, American's network
along the East Coast provides greater connectivity and customer
benefits and there is no longer a need to supplement our
combined network coverage with the JetBlue agreement," American
Airlines' spokesman Casey Norton wrote in an email to Reuters.
Carriers enter into interline agreements because they allow
them to offer more destinations without having to make large
investments.
The partnership with American Airlines was "not overly
material when we think about the other partnerships that we
have," JetBlue Chief Executive Dave Barger said at a JP Morgan
conference in New York City on Monday.
JetBlue, which has similar agreements with 30 other
carriers, also said it expected unit revenue, a measure of
passenger revenue per available seat mile, to rise 1-2 percent
in the current quarter.
American Airlines and JetBlue will not accept new interline
ticket sales with each other from Monday, the companies said in
a statement.
The carriers also said customers using their reciprocal
frequent-flyer programs would no longer earn miles or points
when traveling on eligible routes, effective April 1.
The frequent-flyer program agreement between the two
includes select routes from Boston Logan International Airport
and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
All American Airlines' "AAdvantage" miles or JetBlue's
"TrueBlue" points already accrued through this partnership will
be credited to customers' accounts and will not be affected, the
carriers said.
American Airlines Group also said its February load factor,
or percentage of seats sold, fell to 78.4 percent from 78.7
percent a year earlier.
American Airlines shares were down about 1 percent at $38.55
in early trading. JetBlue's shares were down 0.55 percent.