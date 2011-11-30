LONDON Nov 30 US firms or taxypayers could end up paying for the bankruptcy of American Airlines if the carrier abandons its pension plans as part of a restructuring drive, U.S. pension insurers told the online edition of the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Taking on the airline's pension plans would widen the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation's (PBGC) financial deficit and could require the insurer to charge higher premiums, director Joshua Gotbaum, head of the federal agency that insures private pensions, told the newspaper.

Tom Horton, the new chief executive of American Airlines and its parent company AMR said the fact the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection did not mean its pension plans would definitely move to the PBGC, but he signaled it was a real possibility, according to the article.

"The pensions in particular are very expensive, it is a very big part of our cost disadvantage relative to the rest of the industry. And so, given our plans to reduce costs to a more sustainable level, we are going to have to look at those costs," he is quoted as saying.

The PBGC said on Tuesday that American's four traditional pension plans covering 130,000 workers and retirees collectively report $8.3 billion in assets to cover roughly $18.5 billion in promised benefits.

The PBGC also said termination of those plans would weaken the financial condition of the agency, which reported a $26 billion deficit earlier this month.

The administration has asked Congress to let the PBGC set premiums or to up the PBGC's premiums by as much as $16 billion over 10 years to make up the difference and Gotbaum suggested further rises may be necessary to cover American's pension plans, the FT reported.

"If this happens, and American Airlines cannot keep its pension plans, then obviously the PBGC's financial situation would be worse and we would have to revisit the premium issue," he is quoted as saying.

Gotbaum said the PBGC could limit the effects of AMR defaulting on its pensions because the agency's pension pay-puts are capped by law, but he added that the PBGC's best bet was to get the AMR to keep its pension plans, according to the article.

"What we always do is first try to convince the company not to terminate its plans because that is clearly better for its employees and for us," he is quoted as saying.