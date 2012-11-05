Nov 4 A negotiating committee representing
American Airlines pilots union said on Sunday it is
close to finalizing contract language for a labor deal with
airlines management.
It expects to present a final product to the union board
later this week.
The board would then review the contract, and if approved,
would send it to union members for a ratification vote.
Remaining points of the contract which have not yet been
agreed upon include language around pay, furlough protection and
outsourcing work to pilots who are not represented by the
American Airlines union, the group said.
American and its pilots have been trying to negotiate a
labor contract since 2006. The airline filed for bankruptcy last
year to reduce costs and is evaluating a merger with US Airways
Group which the pilots union is in favor of.