* American airlines - for second quarter 2015, expects to pay
average of between $1.88 and $1.93 per gallon of mainline jet
fuel
* American airlines - 2015 total system capacity is expected to
be up approximately 1 percent versus 2014
* American airlines - third quarter and fourth quarter casm
increased from
previous guidance
* American airlines - full year domestic capacity expected to
be up about 1
percent to 2 percent year-over-year
* American airlines - "cargo revenue has decreased from
previous guidance due
to lower yields on international freight"
* American airlines - in 2015, expects to take delivery of 75
mainline aircraft
* American airlines - sees full year international capacity is
expected to be
up approximately 1 percent versus 2014
* American airlines -in 2015, the company expects to increase
its regional
fleet size by 21 crj900 aircraft and 29 E175 aircraft - SEC
filing
* American airlines - in 2015, expects to retire 104 aircraft;
company has
reclassified 13 aircraft from temporarily stored to
permanently retired
* American airlines - in 2015, expects to remove and place in
temporary storage
21 erj140 aircraft and retire 9 crj-200 and 1 dash 8-100
aircraft
* American airlines - American Airlines to retire one extra
Boeing co 757
aircraft in 2015 than previously forecast
