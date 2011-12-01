Nov 30 American Airlines pilots'
association is close to hiring Lazard Ltd to negotiate
on their behalf during the U.S. airline's bankruptcy
proceedings, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the process.
American Airlines and its parent AMR Corp filed for
bankruptcy protection on Tuesday to cut labor costs in the face
of high fuel prices and dampened travel demand, capping a
prolonged descent for what was once the largest U.S. carrier.
The Allied Pilots Association is likely to seek a seat on
the creditors' committee, an influential panel that will
negotiate with company executives and sometimes undertakes
investigations, the newspaper said.
The pilots and management will negotiate over pay, pensions
and work rules -- topics that the two sides have been unable to
agree on for five years, the Journal said.
An American Airlines spokeswoman, while declining to comment
on the pilots' move, told the Journal: "American has told the
leaders of each of our unions that we plan to notify them when
we have new proposals to share with them that reflect our
changed circumstances..."
Dave Bates, president of the pilots' union, told the
newspaper that pilots were unwilling to budge on how many
flights AMR could outsource to smaller airlines and would not
accept a partial pension freeze.
American Airlines and Allied Pilots' Association could not
immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular
U.S. business hours.