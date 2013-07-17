BRIEF-GRANDES completes full acquisition of real estate firm Dipro
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
BRUSSELS, July 17 US Airways Group and AMR Corp's American Airlines have offered concessions to European Union antitrust regulators to win approval for their planned $11 billion merger to create the world's largest airline.
The European Commission said on Wednesday that it would decide by Aug. 6 whether to clear the deal. It did not provide details of the airlines' proposal, in line with its usual policy.
Airlines typically offer to cede airport slots or open up their frequent-flyer programmes to rivals to ease regulatory concerns that their mergers may harm competition.
U.S. regulators are also examining the proposed deal. US Airways shareholders last week gave the green light to the deal, which marks the fourth major tie-up in the U.S. airline industry in the last five years.
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science
April 3 Australian shares were flat on Monday as gains in financials slightly outweighed the losses in the basic material sector, which slipped on falling iron ore and copper prices.