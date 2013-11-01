MIAMI Nov 1 The attorney general of Florida,
one of several states
challenging the proposed merger of American Airlines and US
Airways, said on Friday she hoped for a "timely resolution"
after meeting with American Airlines' top executive.
The two airlines are hoping to win regulator approval of
their $11 billion merger to create the world's biggest airline.
The U.S. Justice Department, joined by a number of states,
has filed a lawsuit opposing the tie up, arguing it would
violate antitrust laws and lead to higher fares and other fees
for passengers.
On Wednesday, sources said US Airways and American were
considering giving up takeoff and landing slots at Washington's
Ronald Reagan National Airport to win regulator approval of the
merger and reach a settlement ahead the Nov. 25 trial date.
Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement she had "an
extremely productive, face-to-face meeting" with Tom Horton,
chairman and chief executive of American Airlines' parent AMR
Corp.
"We are both hopeful that we will reach a timely resolution
to benefit the residents of Miami and all Floridians and
travelers to Florida," Bondi said.
A Bondi spokeswoman declined to comment further on the
meeting.
In a statement, Horton said the two discussed the proposed
merger. "We believe good things happen when people work together
for a positive result," he said.
Miami is home to large a hub for American Airlines, which
sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late 2011. The
carrier, the third-largest U.S. airline, operates around 70
percent of the fights at the Miami airport, making it a dominant
hub for flights to and from Latin America.
In recent months, unions of flight attendants, pilots and
others have held rallies in Washington and other cities where
American and US Airways have hubs and pressed attorneys
general in states that joined the government lawsuit to drop
out.
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott withdrew from the U.S.
lawsuit last month, raising the prospect that other states might
follow.
Other states along with Florida still involved in the suit
include Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia,
and the District of Columbia.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray in Miami and Karen Jacobs in Atlanta;
Editing by Tim Dobbyn)