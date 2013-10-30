WASHINGTON Oct 30 US Airways and
American Airlines will offer to give up some take-off
and landing slots at Reagan National Airport near Washington,
D.C. as part of a deal to get the U.S. Justice Department to
allow them to merge, Dow Jones reported on Wednesday, citing
people familiar with the process.
In a complaint aimed at stopping the proposed transaction,
the Justice Department focused on the airport, which is used by
many members of Congress to travel to their home districts.
The two carriers control a combined 69 percent of takeoff
and landing slots at Reagan National. It also listed more than
1,000 routes between two cities where the two airlines dominate
the market.
Dow Jones reported that one of the two people familiar with
the proposed settlement said that the airlines still expected to
go to trial.
The airlines and the Justice Department have said that they
are open to a settlement agreement. Trial in the case is set to
begin Nov. 25.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-1236.