By Girish Gupta
| CARACAS, March 8
CARACAS, March 8 American Airlines said on
Tuesday it will axe its Caracas to New York route on April 4 due
to low demand just over three months after reinstating it.
The surprise move comes amid a years-long battle between
American Airlines Group and the Venezuelan government in
which the world's largest airline says it has not been able to
repatriate revenue.
In January, the Forth Worth-based company wrote off $592
million which it said was stuck in Venezuela due to the
government's failure to exchange it for hard currency.
President Nicolas Maduro's cash-squeezed socialist
government has said it is negotiating solutions.
"We are suspending service on the JFK-Caracas route until
market conditions improve," said Martha Pantin, a spokeswoman
for the airline. "This suspension is due to demand not being
strong enough to support this route."
Since reinstating the flight in December, many seats have
remained unfilled except around holiday periods.
Caracas was American's first South American destination
nearly 30 years ago and a major hotspot for business and
tourism. The supersonic Concorde jet used to fly to its main
international airport.
Now that airport is described by pilots as a "graveyard" as
Venezuela undergoes a severe economic crisis and recession,
which has hit tourism and business.
Many airlines have reduced routes in recent years saying
they were collectively owed several billion dollars in revenue
for tickets sold in the local bolivar currency. Under strict
currency controls, they were unable to exchange a lot of their
bolivars for hard currency at favorable exchange rates.
American slashed 80 percent of its flights two years ago
though reinstated the route between Caracas' Maiquetia and New
York's John F. Kennedy airports in December.
The flights were priced in U.S. dollars, which put them out
of reach for many Venezuelans amid the national economic crisis.
The airline continues to run two daily flights to Caracas
from Miami.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in New York; Editing
by Andrew Cawthorne and Andrea Ricci)