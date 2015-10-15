By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Oct 15 If American Apparel gets
the bankruptcy turnaround it envisions, the fashion chain will
soon have its most profitable years ever, according to court
documents filed on Thursday.
In a filing Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware, the company known for its sexually charged
advertising projected it would return to profit in 2018, its
first money-making year since 2009.
By 2020, the company projected a net profit of $23.7
million, well above its previous peak in 2007.
The company warned in the court filing that ongoing legal
battles with Dov Charney, the founder who was fired as chief
executive last year, remained one of the risks to its future.
The company accused Charney of orchestrating protests at the
headquarters and said he could undermine the ability to hire
staff and executives.
Separately on Thursday, American Apparel sought to reassure
suppliers and other creditors they were key to the future, even
though they were going to get next to nothing for what the
company owes them.
Scott Greenberg, one of the company's bankruptcy attorneys,
told the gathering of American Apparel's creditors that the
company was in Chapter 11 to lower crushing interest costs, not
to end contracts with suppliers and landlords. "These
relationships are critical to us," he said.
The company said in court filings that its unsecured
creditors, who are collectively owed about $145 million, will
receive $1 million to split among them.
The creditors gathered in Wilmington, Delaware to form an
official committee to represent their interests in the
bankruptcy.
Official creditor committees play an important role by
testing and challenging a company's bankruptcy plan. The company
will provide the creditors' committee with a budget to hire
attorneys and financial experts.
American Apparel has been dogged for years changing spending
habits among teen shoppers and has been embroiled in litigation
related to Charney, who was fired last year as chief executive
after allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Charney, who is listed among the company's creditors, did
not appear at the creditors meeting.
The company plans to stabilize its finances by eliminating
$200 million in bonds by granting the bondholders, a group of
hedge funds, ownership of the company.
