(Corrects dateline)
By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK Jan 9 California-based apparel maker
Next Level Apparel has submitted an offer to challenge a $66
million bid from Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc
for bankrupt American Apparel LLC, a person familiar
with the matter said Monday.
It could not be determined whether any other bids submitted
for American Apparel were qualified to challenge Gildan.
Next Level's bid was deemed as qualified by American Apparel
to be able to challenge Gildan, the person said. There were also
partial bids submitted for the company, including from
liquidators for its retail inventory, the person said.
The source asked not to be identified because details of the
bankruptcy auction are confidential.
American Apparel and Gildan declined to comment. A request
for comment from Next Level was not immediately returned.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Bernard Orr)