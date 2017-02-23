MONTREAL Feb 23 American Apparel products will
continue to be manufactured in the United States, but the edgy
U.S. fashion brand would also be sold at "price points relative
to the competitive landscape," the chief executive of Canada's
Gildan Activewear said on Thursday.
"We're definitely going to manufacture product in the U.S.A.
and support made-in-USA product," CEO Glenn Chamandy told
analysts. "At the same time, we think that there's an
opportunity to offer product that's more price centric and allow
us to drive the potential of the brand."
In January, Gildan won a bankruptcy auction to acquire
American Apparel, for about $88 million in cash, leaving the
retailer’s made-in-the-U.S. heritage uncertain at the time.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)