Nov 18 American Apparel Inc said
on Friday its acting president Tom Casey has resigned, a year
after joining the troubled U.S. retailer.
Casey was appointed in October 2010, shortly after a deal to
amend the company's credit agreement was reached with its chief
creditor, Lion Capital.
At the time, the company said Casey, who was previously the
finance chief at Blockbuster Inc, would have primary
responsibility for developing the operating strategy of American
Apparel.
In a separate filing Friday, the clothing and accessories
retailer said Casey would continue to receive salary and
insurance benefits for twelve months following his resignation.
Los Angeles-based American Apparel, known for its edgy
advertising and brightly colored T-shirts, has been beset with
problems ranging from a long-running sales slump to
controversies associated with its chief executive.
The company, which had hinted at the possibility of a
bankruptcy in April, has been trying to turn things around by
making changes to its management and lowering operating
expenses.
Shares of the company closed at 75 cents on Friday on the
American Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by
Anthony Kurian)