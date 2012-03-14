* Q4 loss/shr $0.11 vs loss/shr $0.27 last yr
* Q4 revenue up 9 pct at $157.6 mln
* Sees 2012 sales at $552 mln-$559 mln
March 14 Clothing and accessories retailer
American Apparel Inc reported a lower quarterly loss,
helped by higher sales at its stores and forecast strong
full-year sales.
The company, known for its racy advertising and bright
"Made-In-America" clothes, said it expects full-year sales
between $552 million and $559 million.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $11.2 million, or 11 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $19.3 million, or 27 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue increased 9 percent to $157.6 million, helped by a 7
percent rise in comparable sales.
On Tuesday, American Apparel said it has acquired a new
credit line from George Soros-backed Crystal Financial and that
there was no longer any substantial doubt about its ability to
continue as a going concern.
Shares of the Los Angeles based-retailer were flat at $1.02
in early trading on Wednesday on the American Stock Exchange.