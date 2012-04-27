Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
April 27 Auto parts maker American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit.
First-quarter net income rose to $51.2 million, or 68 cents per share, from $37.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $751.5 million.
Shares of the Detroit-based company closed at $10.77 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.