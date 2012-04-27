April 27 Auto parts maker American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit.

First-quarter net income rose to $51.2 million, or 68 cents per share, from $37.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $751.5 million.

Shares of the Detroit-based company closed at $10.77 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.