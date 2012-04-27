* Q1 adj EPS $0.61 vs est $0.66

* Revenue $751.5 mln vs est $769.7 mln

* Maintains 2012 sales outlook of $2.8 bln to $2.9 bln

* Shares down 6 pct

April 27 Auto parts maker American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, partly hurt by slower sales to customers other than General Motors Co.

American Axle, which is diversifying its customer base to reduce dependence on GM, said sales to non-GM customers rose about 9 percent to $193.6 million compared with the 44 percent growth in the year-ago period.

Sales to GM contributes over 70 percent of its business. The company had said it expects non-GM sales to contribute half its business by 2015.

The company, which makes axles and other driveline components for trucks and larger vehicles, said gross margins rose to 18.5 percent for the first quarter from 17.9 percent last year.

Net income rose to $51.2 million, or 68 cents per share, from $37.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 61 cents a share.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $751.5 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 66 cents on revenue of $769.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Detroit-based company, which have fallen 15 percent since it reported fourth-quarter results, were trading down 6 percent at $10.12 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.