* Shares suffer sharpest drop in nearly a year
* Op earnings of 7 cts/share miss Street view by wide margin
* "Meaningful" performance improvement to start in Q4 -CFO
* Supply disruptions, launch delays pushed costs higher in
Q3
(Adds executive comments, stock price)
By Deepa Seetharaman
Oct 26 U.S. auto parts supplier American Axle
and Manufacturing Holdings Inc reported disappointing
quarterly results on Friday, hurt by restructuring and debt
refinancing costs and by higher-than-expected costs from
new-product launches.
The company's shares fell as much as 11.6 percent, their
biggest one-day drop in nearly a year.
"Our operating performance was weaker than in previous
quarters and I think investors are reacting to that," Chief
Financial Officer Michael Simonte said in an interview.
"In many cases we are launching new products in new
facilities for new customers with a new workforce," Simonte
said, adding that the company saw cost increases and supply
disruptions that raised the cost of the launches "exceeding
anything we've had in the recent past."
Debt refinancing and redemption costs reduced third-quarter
results by $10.1 million, or 14 cents per share. Restructuring
costs of $3.2 million related to plant closures knocked another
4 cents per share off results, the company said.
American Axle reported a net loss of $8.2 million, or 11
cents per share, compared with a profit of $22.6 million, or 33
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned 7 cents per
share, which missed analysts' expectations of 33 cents per share
by a wide margin.
Total revenue rose 8.5 percent to $702.9 million. Analysts
had expected revenue of $686.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We do expect to make meaningful improvements in operating
performance beginning here in the fourth quarter and the first
six months of next year," Simonte said.
American Axle, which relies on General Motors Co for
about 70 percent of sales, said non-GM sales in the quarter rose
about 14 percent to $198.8 million.
Detroit-based American Axle has been trying to reduce
dependence on GM by diversifying its customer base and launching
new products. The company set a target in July to reduce its
reliance on GM to 50 percent of sales by 2015.
Shares of the company were down 9.3 percent at $10.51 on
Friday afternoon, off an earlier low at $10.25.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore and Deepa Seetharaman
in Detroit; editing by Supriya Kurane and Matthew Lewis)