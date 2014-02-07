Feb 7 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
posted a 13 percent increase in quarterly revenue as
demand for auto parts rose, sending its shares up as much as 6
percent.
The company, which counts General Motors Co as its
largest customer, said it expects a boost in sales from
supplying parts used in GM's SUVs and pickup trucks and
Chrysler's pickups.
American Axle, which makes axles and other drivetrain parts
for trucks and larger vehicles, said it expects 2014 U.S.
light-vehicle sales to increase to about 16 million units from
15.6 million in 2013.
The company, whose results have been weighed by
restructuring charges in the past year, said it was targeting a
free cash flow of about $100 million in 2014, significantly
higher than the $4.3 million it reported for 2013.
Detroit-based American Axle, which stood by its 2014 revenue
forecast, reported net income of $29.8 million, or 39 cents per
share, for the fourth quarter. The results include $25.6
million, or 32 cents per share, of debt refinancing and
redemption costs.
In the same quarter last year, American Axle reported net
income of $319.9 million, or $4.21 per share, which included a
$337.5 million tax benefit.
The company, which receives about two-thirds of its revenue
from General Motors Co, said non-GM sales rose 37 percent
to $280.1 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $831.3 million.
American Axle shares were up 6 percent at $19.48 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.