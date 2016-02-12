(Adds executive comment, updates share price)
Feb 12 U.S. auto parts maker American Axle &
Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares rose more than 23
percent on Friday after it repeated its forecast for higher
revenue after a record 2015.
The company that sprang from a General Motors Co
division 21 years ago is benefiting from the shift toward pickup
trucks and utility vehicles as it also continues to diversify
toward its goal of having at least half its sales to non-GM
customers by 2020.
"Clearly we're in the sweet spot with respect to trucks and
SUVs and crossover vehicles right now and it's showing in our
schedules and will show in our sales going forward," said
American Axle Chief Executive David Dauch, in a conference call
with industry analysts.
By Friday afternoon, American Axle shares were up 22.7
percent at $14.42, after hitting $14.48 earlier in the day.
Before Friday, the shares had fallen nearly 40 percent since the
start of the year. Still, after Friday's gains the shares were
still down 24 percent this year.
The Detroit-based supplier that has as its core business
making axles and other driveline components for trucks and
utility vehicles affirmed its 2016 forecast given a month ago.
That forecast calls for EBITDA margins of 14.5 to 14.75
percent and free cash flow between $120 million and $140
million. Free cash flow for 2015 was $189.5 million, up 54
percent from a year earlier. The lower free cash flow for this
year is related to higher capital spending for vehicle launches,
Dauch said.
American Axle Chief Financial Officer Chris May said in an
interview that the company has not seen any signs of a slowing
of U.S. auto sales in 2016 after record-setting 2015 sales of
17.4 million vehicles.
American Axle continued to diversify its non-GM business,
which was 34 percent of sales in 2015, from 32 percent in 2014
and 29 percent in 2013. American Axle affirmed its target that
more than half of its business would come from non-GM customers
by 2020.
In the fourth quarter, American Axle reported a 2 percent
rise in revenue, and net income of $62.9 million, or 81 cents
per share, from $13.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Total net sales rose to $958.4 million from $939.5 million
in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Full-year sales were $3.9 billion
and the company said sales will be about $4 billion in 2016.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall
in Detroit; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Meredith Mazzilli)