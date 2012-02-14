* Q4 oper EPS $0.67

* Q4 EPS $1.73 vs $1.08 a year ago

Feb 14 American Capital Ltd posted a higher quarterly profit helped by a one-time deferred tax benefit and said it expects to continue to buy back shares in 2012, sending its shares up as much as 6 percent in after-market trade.

"We believe that the performance of our portfolio will continue to be positive as the U.S. economy continues to recover," Chief Executive Malon Wilkus said in a statement.

"Based on this confidence and the current price to book, we believe our shares are an excellent value and expect to continue our share repurchase program in 2012."

Net asset value was at $13.87 per share as of Dec. 31, 2011, higher than the $10.71 recorded a year ago.

ACAS's net operating income for the quarter more-than-tripled to $229 million, or 67 cents a share, helped by a $145 million deferred tax benefit.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is billionaire investor John Paulson with a 10 percent holding, posted net earnings of $594 million, or $1.73 a share in the quarter, compared with $381 million, or $1.08 a share, a year ago.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company, which was on the verge of bankruptcy in June 2010, repaid $268 million of debt during the quarter.

Shares of the company, which dropped to a year-low of $5.98 in October and have since gained more than 47 percent of their value, were trading up about 6 percent at $9.44 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $8.93 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.