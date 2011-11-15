* Hanson was global president of Levi's brand
* O'Donnell announced plans to retire in March
Nov 15 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle
Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) named Levi Strauss [LEVST.UL] executive
Robert Hanson as chief executive on Tuesday, replacing Jim
O'Donnell, who is retiring.
Hanson, 48, had been global president of the Levi's brand.
O'Donnell, 71, announced his decision to retire in March.
American Eagle has been losing market share to peers like
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) and privately held Forever 21.
However, the company reported strong third-quarter sales on
Nov. 2, helped by improved merchandise, more targeted
promotions and higher online demand.
American Eagle shares are down roughly 6 percent so far
this year, while Abercrombie & Fitch shares are about unchanged
in the same period.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago and Alistair Barr in San
Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang and Tim Dobbyn)