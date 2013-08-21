(Adds details from conference call)
By Phil Wahba
Aug 21 American Eagle Outfitters Inc,
the teen apparel retailer, forecast weak sales and profits for
the back-to-school quarter on Wednesday, and said the
promotional environment that forced it to slash prices this
summer was persisting.
Shares fell as low as $14.40, their lowest since March 2012.
They were down 9 percent at $14.87 in late-morning trading.
American Eagle Chief Executive Robert Hanson told analysts
on a conference call the level of promotions has been
"unprecedented."
The company said fewer shoppers have been visiting its
stores.
"What is most disconcerting is that the discounting is
really aggressive," said Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz. "As
back to school goes, so goes the holiday. This means we'll
probably see the same price competition out there in the fourth
quarter."
American Eagle said gross profit margin fell 3.6 percentage
points to 33.8 percent of sales in the fiscal second quarter
ended Aug. 3, because of the discounting. Its margin has
historically been closer to 40 percent.
The company, which competes with Abercrombie & Fitch Co
and Aeropostale Inc, said comparable sales,
including online sales and sales at stores open at least a year,
will fall in the mid-to-high single digits in percentage terms
in the current quarter, continuing a sharp decline.
American Eagle projected a third-quarter profit that was
less than half of what analysts expected. It forecast 14 cents
to 16 cents a share, while analysts looked for 35 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which had reported that same-store sales fell 7
percent in the second quarter, posted net income of $19.6
million, or 10 cents a share, for the period, up from $19.0
million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier.
The earnings were in line with a warning it gave two weeks
ago. At the time, the analysts' average target was 21 cents a
share.
The retailer pointed to two bright spots: growth in online
sales, which it sees reaching $425 million next year, nearly
double the 2011 numbers, and its factory outlet store chain,
which it is expanding.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, John Wallace and Jeffrey Benkoe)