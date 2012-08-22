Aug 22 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
posted a smaller quarterly profit as it took a hit from the
closing of its underperforming children's business.
The company, expected to be a winner this back-to-school
shopping season with teens, has been able to change clothing
lines faster and keep up with its younger clientele's fast-
changing tastes in fashion, something rivals such as Aeropostale
Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co are still
struggling to do.
For the second quarter that ended July 28, American Eagle
earned $19.03 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $19.7
million, or 10 cents a share last year.
Its sales rose 11 percent to $739.7 million.
The company's shares closed at $20.83 Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.