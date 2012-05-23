* Q1 adj EPS 22 cents vs Wall St view 20 cents
* Q1 sales up 18 percent to $719 million
* Sees FY adjusted EPS $1.16-$1.22
* Shares down 0.5 percent
May 23 American Eagle Outfitters Inc's
quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates, as the retailer
drew more repeat customers, had fewer discounts and outperformed
rivals.
The quarter is typically a clearance season as retailers try
to unload unsold items from the holidays. This year, however,
many clothing chains sold closer to full price as warm weather
in the winter months drew shoppers to colorful spring fashions.
American Eagle has been sprucing up its merchandise and
supply system so it can change its clothing lines faster and
keep up with its young clientele, something rivals like
Abercrombie & Fitch Co have still not been able to get
right, analysts have said.
Last week, Chief Executive Officer Robert Hanson, who took
over in January, said American Eagle was trying to sell its
money-losing 77kids chain. Chief Financial Officer Joan Hilson
also stepped down, and the company is seeking a successor.
"We believe Hanson will bring to American Eagle something it
has lacked for years -- operational discipline, accountability
and return on invested capital focus," Nomura analyst Paul
Lejuez said in a note.
The retailer, whose prices are between those of high-end
rival Abercrombie and the more affordable Aeropostale Inc
, also said on Wednesday that it would earn between $1.16
and $1.22 a share in the year, excluding losses from 77kids.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.18 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the first quarter ended on April 28, the company had 20
percent more repeat customers than a year earlier, and they
spent more, Hanson said on a conference call with analysts.
He also said he was planning to increase the company's
international presence.
American Eagle said earlier this month that first-quarter
sales had risen 18 percent to $719 million.
Sales rose 10 percent at Abercrombie and 6 percent at
Aeropostale, which both reported lower profits.
American Eagle earned $39.7 million, or 20 cents a share,
compared with $28.3 million, or 14 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Excluding losses from 77kids, the profit was 22 cents a
share, while analysts were expecting 20 cents.
Shares of the company were down 0.5 percent at $19.69 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.