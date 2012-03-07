* Q4 EPS $0.35 ex-items, in line with Wall St estimate
* Sees lower costs, lower discounts in second half of 2012
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.08-$0.10 vs Wall St view $0.10
* Shares up 5 percent
March 7 Teen clothing retailer American
Eagle Outfitters Inc said the spring quarter started on
a strong note and its margins will benefit from lower markdowns
and costs as the year progresses, sending its shares up 5
percent.
American Eagle, whose prices are between high-end rival
Abercrombie & Fitch Co and more affordable Aeropostale
Inc, is changing its merchandising and sourcing
strategies under former Levi Strauss & Co executive
Robert Hanson, who was named chief executive in November.
The company is now buying fashion merchandise with the aim
of selling out each season, as opposed to over-buying and
getting stuck with unsold items that become dated, Hanson said
in a conference call with analysts. "We must especially turn
fashion items faster," he said.
American Eagle said comparable sales in February were
"positive" as it balanced full-price selling of spring products
and clearance of old merchandise. The company on Wednesday also
reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings in line with
expectations.
For the first quarter ending in April, American Eagle said
it expects to earn 8 cents to 10 cents a share. Analysts on
average expect 10 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lower product costs should help margins in the second half
of the year, the company said, and it plans to temper markdowns
as inventories improve.
Last month, Abercrombie said it expected gross margins to
recover "significantly" this fiscal year, helped partly by
easing cotton costs.
Cotton, a key raw material for clothing companies, is now
much cheaper than it was last year. That is expected to give
retailers some breathing room as they head into the second half
of the year.
But for the near term, American Eagle still sees the
potential for high discounts.
The first-quarter forecast assumes "continued margin
pressure from product costs, higher markdowns, and the potential
for increased promotions," the company said in a statement.
For the fourth quarter, ended Jan. 28, earnings fell to
$51.3 million, or 26 cents a share, from $87 million, or 44
cents a share, a year earlier.
American Eagle earned 35 cents a share after adjusting for
store impairment and other costs. That was in line with Wall
Street estimates.
Sales rose 14 percent to $1.04 billion.
Shares of American Eagle were up 5 percent at $15.36 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange after rising as
much as 8 percent earlier.