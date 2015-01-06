Jan 6 American Electric Power Co Inc
said on Tuesday that it retained Goldman Sachs to explore
options for its wholesale power business.
The assets include 11 company-owned plants and stakes in two
jointly owned power plants, Melissa McHenry, director of
external communications at American Electric, said in an e-mail.
"We haven't made a decision about whether or not we're going
to sell them, we're looking at a variety of options," McHenry
told Reuters.
The plants generate nearly 11,000 megawatts of power.
Several U.S. power companies are trying to reduce their
exposure to the volatile wholesale power market by divesting
merchant power plants.
U.S. power producers have recently benefited from higher
prices set by regulators, and prefer the controlled market to
the volatile wholesale power market.
The Deal earlier in the day reported on American Electric
retaining Goldman to consider strategic options for the
plants.(http:/bit.ly/13XiA1v)
Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power's shares closed
marginally up at $60.58 on the New York Stock Exchange. The
shares had risen nearly 30 percent in 2014.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)