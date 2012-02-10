* 2012 EPS seen at $3.05-$3.25

* EPS growth seen at 4 pct-6 pct in coming years

* Natgas plants running at high levels

Feb 10 American Electric Power Co Inc forecast 2012 earnings that slightly lagged average Wall Street estimates, but the power company said it expects profit to grow between 4 percent and 6 percent over the next few years.

The company, which operates regulated utilities in 11 states, said 2012 ongoing earnings would be $3.05 to $3.25 per share. Analysts were expecting $3.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings will be driven by new investments in AEP's regulated operations and growth in its transmission business, the company said.

Still, that earnings growth could be at the lower end of the range based on current the company's current spending plans and its effort to split its Ohio operations into two entities.

"A lot of it depends on the economic growth and (the price) of natural gas," Brian Tierney, chief financial officer, told an investor conference.

Weak demand from industrial customers because of the sluggish economy has damped power demand in recent years, but manufacturing activity rose for a third consecutive month in January.

AEP has also benefited from the recent drop in natural gas prices, which are hovering nearly decade lows because of weak weather-related demand and a glut of gas flowing out of shale fields.

Chief Executive Nick Akins said the company's gas fired-power plants were currently operating at about 80 percent of capacity, well above the 35 percent level they averaged in 2011.

Those plants, which include the Dresden, Ohio plant that began operations last week, were expected to run at an average of 59 percent this year.

"We are now doing firm (gas) transportation contracts in the east, where we've never don't that before," Akins said.

"The advent of the Utica and Marcellus shales have changed the way we look at natural gas for the future," he said, referring to two fields that oil and gas companies are tapping in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

AEP is currently planning to shut about 2,600 megawatts of older coal-fired power generation because of new environmental rules.

Shares of the company slipped 1 percent to $38.97 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.