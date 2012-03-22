March 22 American Electric Power said it
will retire fewer coal-fired plants than it had anticipated last
year, as it seeks approval to modify an 800-megawatt (MW) plant
instead of shutting it down.
The power company said it plans to retire 11 coal-fueled
units with a total power generation capacity of more than 4,600
MW to comply with strict emission norms laid down by the
Environmental Protection Agency.
Last year, it had said it would retire 6,000 MW of
coal-fired generation to comply with the rules. Rivals
FirstEnergy and Duke Energy had also announced
major coal closures.
AEP said its new estimate differed from last year's as it
has already closed down a 450-MW unit in February and has
decided to seek regulatory approval in Kentucky to retrofit the
Big Sandy unit 2 with emission control equipment.
"We continue to have serious concerns about the potential
impact these plant retirements - and retirements of generation
announced by other utilities - will have on the reliability of
the electricity grid," the Columbus, Ohio-based company said,
adding that enough new capacity is not being built up to
compensate for the retirements.
AEP shares were trading up 2 cents at $38.25 in afternoon
trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.