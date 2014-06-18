HOUSTON, June 18 American Energy Partners LP,
founded by former Chesapeake Energy Corp chief executive, Aubrey
McClendon, and private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group, have
formed a company to invest in oil and gas pipeline and
processing assets.
American Energy Midstream will invest in shale formations
where the firms are operating, including the Marcellus and Utica
shales in Pennsylvania and Ohio, the Permian Basin in West Texas
and the Woodford in Oklahoma, the companies said on Wednesday.
Last week, American Energy Partners said it planned to buy
shale assets for $4.25 billion.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company - started a little
more than a year ago following McClendon's ouster as CEO of
Chesapeake - has secured $10 billion in financing
commitments.
Energy and Minerals Group, based in Houston, is run by John
Raymond, son of former Exxon Mobil Corp CEO Lee Raymond.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Bernadette Baum)